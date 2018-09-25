Indiana colleges ditching fees as part of September 28’s College Application Day
Later this week, high school seniors can apply to several Indiana colleges without paying an application fee.
The Indiana Commission for Higher Education said 17 colleges will waive their college application fees on Friday, Sept. 28, for College Application Day. The group said another 15 in-state colleges have free applications year-round.
In addition, more than 90 high schools statewide will hold College Application Day events to help high school seniors get through the admissions process. Organizers say the commitment makes this Indiana’s biggest College Application Day since joining the program in 2013.
Schools waiving fees for College Application Day:
- Earlham College
- Goshen College
- Huntington University
- Indiana State University
- Indiana University East
- Indiana University Fort Wayne
- Indiana University Kokomo
- Indiana University Northwest
- Indiana University South Bend
- Indiana University Southeast
- Indiana University-Purdue University Columbus (IUPUC)
- Indiana Wesleyan University
- Purdue University Fort Wayne
- Purdue University Northwest
- University of Southern Indiana
- Vincennes University
- Wabash College
Schools offering free applications year-round:
- Anderson University
- Bethel College
- DePauw University
- Franklin College
- Grace College
- Hanover College
- Indiana Tech
- Ivy Tech Community College
- Manchester University
- Marian University
- Saint Mary’s College
- Trine University
- University of Evansville
- University of Indianapolis
- Valparaiso University
College Application Day is a partnership involving the Indiana Commission for Higher Education and the American College Application Campaign. The goal is to increase the number of first-generation and low-income students who pursue a college degree.
You can find more information about Learn More Indiana’s College GO! campaign at this website.