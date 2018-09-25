× Indiana colleges ditching fees as part of September 28’s College Application Day

Later this week, high school seniors can apply to several Indiana colleges without paying an application fee.

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education said 17 colleges will waive their college application fees on Friday, Sept. 28, for College Application Day. The group said another 15 in-state colleges have free applications year-round.

In addition, more than 90 high schools statewide will hold College Application Day events to help high school seniors get through the admissions process. Organizers say the commitment makes this Indiana’s biggest College Application Day since joining the program in 2013.

Schools waiving fees for College Application Day:

Earlham College

Goshen College

Huntington University

Indiana State University

Indiana University East

Indiana University Fort Wayne

Indiana University Kokomo

Indiana University Northwest

Indiana University South Bend

Indiana University Southeast

Indiana University-Purdue University Columbus (IUPUC)

Indiana Wesleyan University

Purdue University Fort Wayne

Purdue University Northwest

University of Southern Indiana

Vincennes University

Wabash College

Schools offering free applications year-round:

Anderson University

Bethel College

DePauw University

Franklin College

Grace College

Hanover College

Indiana Tech

Ivy Tech Community College

Manchester University

Marian University

Saint Mary’s College

Trine University

University of Evansville

University of Indianapolis

Valparaiso University

College Application Day is a partnership involving the Indiana Commission for Higher Education and the American College Application Campaign. The goal is to increase the number of first-generation and low-income students who pursue a college degree.

You can find more information about Learn More Indiana’s College GO! campaign at this website.