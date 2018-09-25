× Carmel VFW Post 10003 looking to donate baseballs, gloves for troops overseas

CARMEL, Ind. – Do you have a spare glove and some baseballs laying around in your garage? Carmel VFW Post 1003 is looking for baseballs and gloves to send to troops overseas.

On Sunday, they posted on Facebook saying they are aware of some Marines who would like to play catch in their spare time. They hope to send them out this week.

If you’d like to donate, you can call 317- 846-0917 or send them a message on Facebook.