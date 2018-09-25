Carmel VFW Post 10003 looking to donate baseballs, gloves for troops overseas

Posted 4:24 pm, September 25, 2018, by

Courtesy Getty Images

CARMEL, Ind. – Do you have a spare glove and some baseballs laying around in your garage? Carmel VFW Post 1003 is looking for baseballs and gloves to send to troops overseas.

On Sunday, they posted on Facebook saying they are aware of some Marines who would like to play catch in their spare time. They hope to send them out this week.

If you’d like to donate, you can call 317- 846-0917 or send them a message on Facebook.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.