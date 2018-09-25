× Carmel VFW looking for baseballs, gloves for troops overseas

CARMEL, Ind. – VFW Post 10003 in Carmel is putting the call out for Hoosiers to support members of the military who are currently overseas by donating sports equipment.

Post officials are asking for baseball gloves, bats, balls and other sporting goods to ship to the men and women who are currently stationed overseas.

“It brings home that much closer to them and it helps ease that tension. And it reminds them what they’re fighting for and why they’re doing the job,” post commander Steve McDanield said.

So far, McDanield says the request has resulted in a great response from the community.

“Once it hit Carmel Social Media, I started getting hits like every minute or two,”McDanield said.

One of the community members who responded to the request was Michelle Perkins.

Perkins, spent part of her evening on Tuesday shopping at a sporting goods store for baseball equipment.

“We know they have downtime and they get bored and they miss home and who doesn’t love American baseball,” Perkins said.

Perkins is also using the donation to help honor a member of her family, Marine private first-class Kenneth Bettag. Battag served in WWII and was given a commendation for saving the life of one of his fellow Marines. Sadly, Private Bettag passed away this past Sunday at the age of 92.

“And I thought it would commemorate him a lot more so than another bunch of flowers and plants,” Perkins said.

For her part, Perkins says she hopes the donation can accomplish two things; help show those serving overseas how much people at home care, and help the legacy of Private Bettag extend beyond his own life.

“We always appreciate everything they do for us and give up for us and they give us a safe wonderful place to live and we never forget that,” she said.

For more information on VFW Post 10003 and their request for sports equipment, you can call the post at 317-846-0917.

Play It Again Sports in Carmel is also offering significant discounts to those who are buying the equipment for this campaign.