Authorities investigating after standoff Tuesday in Columbus

Posted 4:42 pm, September 25, 2018, by , Updated at 08:27PM, September 25, 2018

File image

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Authorities are investigating a standoff Tuesday afternoon in Columbus.

At around 2:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of Aspen Lane on the report of a disturbance.

When they arrived, authorities made contact with a man who advised he was able to exit his home after reportedly fighting with a family member. Police believed at the time the man was inside the house with a firearm.

SWAT and crisis negotiators arrived on scene.

After several hours, officers were able to make contact with the man in question and determined he was not inside the residence.

Police believe the man exited the home before officers got there. At this time, there are no pending criminal charges against the man in question. The incident remains under investigation.

