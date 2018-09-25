Authorities investigating after rape reported at IU dorm

Posted 7:55 pm, September 25, 2018, by , Updated at 07:56PM, September 25, 2018

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Authorities at Indiana University-Bloomington are investigating after a rape was reported at a dorm.

According to an IUPD Facebook post Tuesday,  the department received a report of rape and aggravated assault at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the events happened last Thursday inside a Wright Quad dorm room. The post states it happened at 6:30 p.m.

The suspect is reportedly known to IUPD, however the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this crime is encouraged to call the IU Police Department at 812-855-4111.

You may also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

