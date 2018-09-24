West side shooting leaves teen in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old victim in critical condition.

It happened just after 10 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of N. High School Rd., where police were called on a report of shots fired. They found the male juvenile victim lying in the parking lot near a Footlocker outlet store with at least one gunshot wound to the body. He was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition. Later reports indicated the victim was stabilized and awake and talking with medics.

Witnesses told investigators they heard multiple gunshots, and police believe as many as 20 rounds may have been fired. Several subjects were seen fleeing to the east. Police say the victim and witnesses are being generally uncooperative which is hampering their investigation.

Police suspect the shooting may be related to an issue between neighbors or kids in a nearby neighborhood. Investigators believe the victim was targeted and that this was an isolated incident involving one or two individuals with no danger to the general community.

