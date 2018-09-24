Tracking storms early in the work week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are tracking a stormy start to the work week! Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will travel over the state today, at times bringing heavy downpours.

The cloud cover and shower activity today will prevent temperatures from rising back into the upper 70s this afternoon. Indianapolis will reach a high near 73° with temperatures in the lower 70s across the state.

There could be a few showers around tonight. Skies will remain overcast with lows in the upper 60s.

Activity is going to pick back up on Tuesday as a cold front approaches the state. There is a slight risk for severe weather for the viewing area, meaning a few strong to severe thunderstorms could fire up during the afternoon and evening.

Damaging winds will be the main threat. Secondary threats include large hail, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes.

There could be a few lingering showers early Wednesday, but drier weather is going to build back into the state at the end of the week. Temperatures will also fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s by Wednesday afternoon.