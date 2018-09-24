Tracking storms early in the work week

Posted 7:11 am, September 24, 2018, by , Updated at 08:23AM, September 24, 2018

We are tracking a stormy start to the work week! Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will travel over the state today, at times bringing heavy downpours.

The cloud cover and shower activity today will prevent temperatures from rising back into the upper 70s this afternoon. Indianapolis will reach a high near 73° with temperatures in the lower 70s across the state.

There could be a few showers around tonight. Skies will remain overcast with lows in the upper 60s.

Activity is going to pick back up on Tuesday as a cold front approaches the state. There is a slight risk for severe weather for the viewing area, meaning a few strong to severe thunderstorms could fire up during the afternoon and evening.

Damaging winds will be the main threat. Secondary threats include large hail, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes.

There could be a few lingering showers early Wednesday, but drier weather is going to build back into the state at the end of the week. Temperatures will also fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s by Wednesday afternoon.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.