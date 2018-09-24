× This year’s Harvest Moon to rise Monday night

It may be overcast in central Indiana, but if Hoosiers can catch a break in the clouds, they may be in for treat.

This year’s Harvest Moon, the full moon closest to the Autumnal Equinox, will be in the night sky Monday night, Sept. 24.

According to NASA, it’s called the Harvest Moon because farmers can work late into the night by the light that it reflects onto Earth.

NASA says the moon will be at its peak at 10:52 p.m. EDT. Afterwards, the moon will slowly wane, making this upcoming week one that will be rich in moonlight, Space.com reports.

