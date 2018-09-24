Rain and thunderstorms likely Tuesday in central Indiana
The first week of fall will be a mild week.
A cold front will move this way and bring heavy rain and t-storms Tuesday morning. Scattered t-storms will linger through the afternoon and evening and we’ll have a slight risk for severe weather. Expect up to a half-inch of rain.
The rain will end early Wednesday and skies will clear.
Sunny skies and highs near 70 will be with through Friday.
A second cold front will affect our weekend and bring a chance for rain Saturday and Sunday.
So far this has been a wet month.
