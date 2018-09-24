Rain and thunderstorms likely Tuesday in central Indiana

Posted 3:32 pm, September 24, 2018, by , Updated at 03:49PM, September 24, 2018

The first week of fall will be a mild week.

A cold front will move this way and bring heavy rain and t-storms Tuesday morning. Scattered t-storms will linger through the afternoon and evening and we’ll have a slight risk for severe weather. Expect up to a half-inch of rain.

The rain will end early Wednesday and skies will clear.

Sunny skies and highs near 70 will be with through Friday.

A second cold front will affect our weekend and bring a chance for rain Saturday and Sunday.

So far this has been a wet month.

We’ll have a slight risk for severe storms Tuesday.

Heavy rain will affect the Tuesday morning rush hour.

Heavy rain will continue through lunchtime.

Scattered strong storms are likely Tuesday afternoon.

Up to a half-inch of rain will fall Tuesday.

This will be a mild week of weather.

Scattered storms will develop Saturday.

Rain is likely Sunday.

