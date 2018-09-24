President Trump, Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein to meet again Thursday amid firing speculation

Posted 1:13 pm, September 24, 2018, by

U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON– The White House says President Donald Trump and his embattled Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein spoke on Monday and will meet Thursday at the White House amid uncertainty about Rosenstein’s fate.

Thursday is the same day that Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, and a woman who has accused him of sexually assaulting her when they were teenagers, are set to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Trump and Rosenstein had “an extended conversation” Monday “to discuss the recent news stories” at Rosenstein’s request.

Rosenstein, who oversees special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia election meddling, had been expecting to be fired Monday following after critical comments he made about Trump.

Trump is currently in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, so the two will meet Thursday “when the President returns to Washington, D.C.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.