Portillo’s opens up in Avon, Indiana now largest market outside of Chicagoland

Posted 4:24 pm, September 24, 2018, by

AVON, Ind. – With Monday’s opening in Avon, Indiana is the largest market for Portillo’s outside of Chicagoland.

The new restaurant is at 10444 E. US 36 in Avon.

Prior to Avon’s opening, Portillo’s partnered with a local Christmas toy drive, Hendricks County Project A.N.G.E.L. The project brings food, clothes, and toys to families in need around the holidays. Portillo’s raised $4,000 for Project A.N.G.E.L. through donations during the restaurant’s sneak peek preview meal.

The new Avon location joins five other Hoosier State restaurants, which are located on the south side, Mishawaka, Merrillville, Fishers and South Bend.

The 9,000-square foot restaurant includes seating for more than 200 guests, a seasonal outdoor patio and double-lane drive-thru.

