CLAYTON, Ind.– Police in Hendricks County are investigating a fatal crash involving a wrong-way driver.

The incident occurred Monday before 1 p.m. at US-40 and County Road 0, near Cox’s Plant Farm in Clayton.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, police say. A blue SUV was going in the wrong direction and struck a car. The driver of the car died on the scene, and the driver of the SUV was transported to the hospital.