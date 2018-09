× Police cruiser involved in crash on Indy’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A police cruiser was involved in a crash on the southeast side of Indianapolis Monday morning.

The crash occurred just after 6 a.m. on westbound Shelbyville Road at Emerson Avenue.

An IMPD officer was in a crash with an SUV driver. Traffic is getting by in the area.

No one was seriously injured in the crash.