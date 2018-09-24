× Police arrest 5 people, including juvenile, in Fayette County homicide case

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Fayette County have now made a total of five arrests in connection with a homicide last week.

Four men and a 16-year-old juvenile have been taken into custody in connection with the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Michael Shane Hamilton, who was killed around 12:40 a.m. on Sept. 20 at the Elephant Hill Trailer Park.

Over the weekend, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department made three more arrests. Brady Price, 22, was taken into custody on a charge of assisting in an armed robbery/burglary with a deadly weapon. Frank Logan Jr., 20, was apprehended Sudnay in Laurel and arrested on a murder charge after police received a tip about his whereabouts.

On Friday night, police said a 16-year-old male juvenile was also arrested on a murder charge.

Last week, police announced the arrests of 18-year-old Mark Bennett and 44-year-old Rodney Bennett. Mark Bennett was arrested on a murder charge; Rodney Bennett was arrested on charges of obstruction of justice and aiding in a robbery.