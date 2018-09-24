IU selling men’s basketball game-day lockers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – For the first time in the history of the Indiana University men’s basketball, game-day lockers are up for auction at IU Surplus.

Fans can purchase a game-day locker used by stars like Bracey Wright, Christian Watford and Victor Oladipo.

The nearly 7-foot-tall lockers even feature an electrical outlet, and a small placard detailing its history.

Thirteen lockers will be auctioned off this season starting November 6.

The minimum bid is set at $1,000.

