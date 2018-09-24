× Hamilton Southeastern cross country runner struck by car near the high school

FISHERS, Ind. – A Hamilton Southeastern cross country runner was struck by a car near the high school on Monday.

The Fishers Police Department says it happened in the 12000 block of Olio Road.

According to PIO Tom Weger, the driver didn’t see the runner crossing the street before the student was struck. Weger says the driver is cooperating with officers and there were no signs of impairment.

The victim was transported to Riley Hospital for Children, awake and alert.

According to Hamilton Southeastern Schools, the student is a freshman at the high school and was out on a practice when the accident happened.