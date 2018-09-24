Georgia police seize drugs disguised as candy during bust, send warning to parents

Posted 6:29 pm, September 24, 2018, by , Updated at 06:33PM, September 24, 2018

Photo Gallery

HAPERVILLE, Ga. – A police department is Georgia is sending out a warning after a “major bust” turned up drugs disguised as candies.

Along with firearms, cash, marijuana and suspected cocaine, Hapeville police say officers located cannabis pops and pills that are designed to look like candy.

The pills seized during the bust resemble popular cartoon characters Homer Simpson, Minions and Hello Kitty. It’s unclear what type of drug they were.

With Halloween just around the corner, the department says it wants parents, teachers and coaches to make sure young people are aware of the possible dangers associated with the drugs.

The exact dollar amount of the drugs confiscated is unknown at this time.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.