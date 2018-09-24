× Funeral arrangements announced for Zionsville siblings killed in murder-suicide

ZIONSVILLE, Ind—Zionsville students will head back to class this morning after a weekend of mourning two of their own.

Friday, Boone County deputies found a father and two children dead after an apparent murder-suicide. The victims have been identified as 50-year-old Michael Hunn, 15-year-old Harrison Hunn and 13-year-old Shelby Hunn.

Grief counselors will be available at Zionsville High School and Middle School Monday.

“Parents are asked to engage tonight and this weekend with their ZCHS and ZMS children regarding their coping with emotions and feelings during this difficult time,” said Superintendent Dr. Scott Robison in a statement.

In the wake of the incident, a GoFundMe page was created in support of the family. By Monday morning, more than $93,000 has been raised.

According to the IndyStar, visitation for Harrison and Shelby will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Traders Point Christian Church in Whitestown. A celebration of life will follow.