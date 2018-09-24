× FedEx plans to hire more than 1,300 people in Indianapolis ahead of holiday rush

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – FedEx plans to fill more than 1,300 permanent and seasonal positions in Indianapolis to help with the holiday rush.

The openings are part of 55,000 positions that the company is trying to fill throughout its network.

The majority of workers hired in the Circle City will be hired as package handlers and other support positions at the Express hub and Ground terminals. The hub is located at the Indianapolis International Airport.

Those hired will have the opportunity to continue working with FedEx after the holidays.

Anyone interested in applying is encouraged to visit this website.