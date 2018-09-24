FedEx plans to hire more than 1,300 people in Indianapolis ahead of holiday rush

Posted 3:05 pm, September 24, 2018, by , Updated at 03:09PM, September 24, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – FedEx plans to fill more than 1,300 permanent and seasonal positions in Indianapolis to help with the holiday rush.

The openings are part of 55,000 positions that the company is trying to fill throughout its network.

The majority of workers hired in the Circle City will be hired as package handlers and other support positions at the Express hub and Ground terminals. The hub is located at the Indianapolis International Airport.

Those hired will have the opportunity to continue working with FedEx after the holidays.

Anyone interested in applying is encouraged to visit this website.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.