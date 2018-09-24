Detectives asking for help locating man possibly involved in April near west side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD detectives are asking the public’s help with locating a man after an April shooting.

On Sunday, April 15, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 3400 block of Monniger Dr. to investigate a person shot. When they arrived, a large party was taking place and a man, later identified as Jon Spurlock, was reportedly shot while standing in the living room.

He was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Detectives are searching for a man who was in a wheelchair at the party.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or 317-262-8477.

