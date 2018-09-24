× Child struck at bus stop on Indy’s near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A child was struck while standing at a bus stop on the near northwest side of Indianapolis Monday morning.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. in the intersection of West 29th Street and Rader Street.

Police say a black car traveling northbound on Rader blew through a stop sign and caused the collision.

One of the cars spun out and hit a woman and her 6 or 7-year-old grandson standing at a bus stop.

Neither the boy or the grandmother suffered life-threatening injuries.

The child was transported to Riley Hospital, and the grandmother was taken to Eskenazi Hospital.