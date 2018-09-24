× Avon police safely locates missing 16-year-old girl

UPDATE: Police have safely located the missing 16-year-old girl.

Original story:

AVON, Ind. – The Avon Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl.

Officers announced Monday night that they’re searching for 16-year-old Gabriel “Gabby” Borthwick-Gonzalez.

Gabby is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair. Police say the teen was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a pink Puma logo, black leggings and white Adidas shoes.

Gabriel was reported missing in Avon, but police say she was last seen near Harris Academy in Brownsburg at approximately 1:15 p.m. Monday.

Anyone with information regarding Gabby’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hendricks County Communications Center at 317-839-8700.