Authorities: Teen girl dead following Madison County two-vehicle accident

Posted 8:29 pm, September 24, 2018, by , Updated at 08:36PM, September 24, 2018

File photo

ANDERSON, Ind. – Police in Madison County are investigating after a teen girl died in a car accident on Monday evening.

Authorities say the girl’s vehicle crossed the centerline while traveling southbound on SR 109 near Gilmore Rd. The other vehicle was traveling northbound.

Police say a male driver from that vehicle has been taken to St. Vincent’s. His condition is not known at this time.

The teen girl was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

The Madison County Sheriff’s crash team is investigating.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.

