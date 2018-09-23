Woman in critical condition after shooting on city’s far east side

Posted 10:10 am, September 23, 2018, by , Updated at 10:13AM, September 23, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metro Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left a woman in critical condition.

Just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, officers with IMPD responded to John Jay Drive on the far east side of town. A  woman in her 20’s was found inside one of the units at Amber Woods Apartments.

The victim was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators did not say what led to the shooting, nor did they release information on a possible suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.