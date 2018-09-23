Man wounded in leg after shooting at Rally’s parking lot

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man was shot in the leg at a Rally’s parking lot tonight. Police officers responded to the call just after 8 p.m. on the 6900 block of Pendleton Pike.

Officers said the victim was stable when transported to the hospital. This investigation is ongoing, and the story will be updated as more information becomes available.

If you know anything about this case, you’re encouraged to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers at 262-TIPS.

