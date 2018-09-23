Lt. Aaron Allan’s wife receives letter from President Trump

SOUTHPORT, Ind. — A special moment for the wife of fallen Southport Police Lieutenant Aaron Allan, as President Donald Trump recently penned a letter honoring her husband.

The Southport Police Department posted a picture of the letter to its Facebook page on Monday.

The letter was addressed to Lt. Allan’s wife, Stacy and reads, in part,

“Thank you for your thoughtful letter and for sharing your trading card and the challenge coin made in honor of your beloved husband, Aaron. I hope that you are able to find comfort in the memories you shared with him and in his legacy of service.”

The end of the letter reads, “Melania and I are keeping you and your children in our prayers. May God bless you.”

