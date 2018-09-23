IN Focus: VP Pence honors Korean War veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

President Donald Trump has identified the remains of two American servicemen who were killed during the Korean War and whose remains were returned by North Korea two months ago following Trump's summit with Kim Jong Un.

Trump tweets that the remains include those of Charles H. McDaniel, a 32-year-old Army master sergeant from Vernon, Indiana, and William H. Jones, a 19-year-old Army private from Nash County, North Carolina.

The president said: "These HEROES are home, they may Rest In Peace, and hopefully their families can have closure."

The Pentagon has also confirmed the identities.

McDaniel's name had been made public last month because his military identification tag was among the 55 boxes of remains that North Korea turned over on July 27.

Thousands of additional remains are believed to lie on North Korean battlefields and at former POW camps.