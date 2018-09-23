IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

Posted 7:40 am, September 23, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS - With the high-stakes showdown over Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh dominating the headlines, many questions remain about the allegations of sexual misconduct, along with the potential impact on Kavanaugh's nomination, and on this year's midterm elections.

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Tim Swarens, Lara Beck, Mike Murphy and Adam Wren discuss this week's top stories, including the Kavanaugh allegations, the impact on this year's Senate race in Indiana, and the latest headlines from Indiana and DC.

