Drug bust in Johnson County leads to 10 arrests

Posted 3:14 pm, September 23, 2018, by

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Ten people were arrested Friday in White River Township, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office confirms.

According to Johnson County Sheriff Doug Cox, information came in that a stolen shotgun was in a home on Messersmith Drive.

Deputies approached the residence and detained ten people while a search warrant was obtained.

During the search, deputies located methamphetamine, marijuana, paraphernalia, and several firearms including the stolen shotgun, the police report states.

Once the search was completed, ten people in the home were arrested for visiting a common nuisance.

More charges are pending on some individuals in the home.

