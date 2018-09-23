Assault arrest stems from argument over Bruno Mars

Posted 12:40 pm, September 23, 2018, by , Updated at 12:44PM, September 23, 2018

Roger Washburn

GREENWOOD, Ind. —  A Greenwood man was arrested for battery and criminal recklessness after an argument over whether a song was by Bruno Mars or not led to him hitting a friend in the face with a pistol and the weapon discharging.

Roger Washburn, 50, is charged with Battery with Injury and Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon, both Level 6 felonies.

According to a Johnson County Sheriff’s Department report, Washburn and two other friends broke out in an argument late Friday night in regards to if a song was performed by Bruno Mars or not. The victim said Washburn then pulled out a .38 revolver and struck him in the forearm and right cheek.

The revolver reportedly went off when it made contact with the victim’s face, but no one was hit. The victim left and reported the incident to police a few hours later.

According to the police report, the victim had “a small gouge on his right cheek, blood on his pants, shirt and a red abrasion on his right forearm.” The victim did not seek medical attention.

When confronted by police, Washburn allegedly admitted to striking his friend with the pistol after the argument over the unknown song.

