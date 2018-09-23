80 dogs rescued from Hurricane Florence up for adoption

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Unleashed Pet Rescue and Adoption needs your help finding permanent homes for 78 dogs rescued from shelters during Hurricane Florence.

Four workers from the Mission, Kansas rescue group traveled to the Carolinas over the weekend to help clear dogs from the local kill shelters.

The group expected to bring home 29 dogs. Instead, they brought back 80.

“I have never seen anything like it in my life,” said Danielle Reno, CEO of Unleashed Pet Rescue and Adoption.

In order to get to the dogs, the group had to overcome flooded roads and downed power lines.

There were “abandoned cars where doors were flown open and you could tell people had just grabbed all of their belongings and had to go,” said Savannah Dean.

So far, two dogs have been adopted. While most are in foster homes, all are available to be adopted permanently.

To find out more, visit: unleashedrescue.com