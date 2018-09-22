‘Supernatural’ convention taking place this weekend to support Horizon House

Posted 5:24 pm, September 22, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Fans of the popular show, ‘Supernatural’ will have a chance to meet stars from the series while supporting a local nonprofit this weekend.

It’s all part of an interactive “Kindness Con-Quest” during Supernatural Indianapolis: The Giving Back Tour.

The Kindness Conquest is a collaboration with nonprofit Random Acts, founded by ‘Supernatural’ actor Misha Collins.

Participants in the Kindness Conquest will complete tasks throughout the convention to earn points and win prizes while also doing kindnesses to benefit Horizon House.

The convention is taking place at the Indianapolis Marriott Downtown (350 W Maryland St) through Sunday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.