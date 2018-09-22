‘Supernatural’ convention taking place this weekend to support Horizon House

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Fans of the popular show, ‘Supernatural’ will have a chance to meet stars from the series while supporting a local nonprofit this weekend.

It’s all part of an interactive “Kindness Con-Quest” during Supernatural Indianapolis: The Giving Back Tour.

The Kindness Conquest is a collaboration with nonprofit Random Acts, founded by ‘Supernatural’ actor Misha Collins.

Participants in the Kindness Conquest will complete tasks throughout the convention to earn points and win prizes while also doing kindnesses to benefit Horizon House.

The convention is taking place at the Indianapolis Marriott Downtown (350 W Maryland St) through Sunday.