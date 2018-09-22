× Police investigating after vehicle crashes into Forum Credit Union

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Metro police are investigating after they say a vehicle crashed into the Forum Credit Union on the city’s northwest side.

The call came in just after 11 a.m., where several agencies responded to the bank building near the intersection of 71st Street and Corporate Drive.

According to a tweet from IFD, Pike Township Fire Department crews extricated a 66-year-old male driver minutes after he crashed.

There were six workers and two members inside at the time of the crash and all of them are ok, IFD confirms.

The IFD Collapse Rescue Team was called to assist and assess damage which was determined to be about $50,000.

11:10 AM – @PikeTwpFire crews extricate 66 y/o male driver w/in minutes after he crashes through bank at 7023 Corporate Dr. 6 workers & 2 members inside – all Ok. #IFDCRT called to assist & assess structural integrity. $50K Damage pic.twitter.com/DjbAmThiQN — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) September 22, 2018