Police investigating after vehicle crashes into Forum Credit Union

Posted 12:18 pm, September 22, 2018, by , Updated at 12:22PM, September 22, 2018

The scene at the Forum Credit Union near 71st St and Corporate Dr

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Metro police are investigating after they say a vehicle crashed into the Forum Credit Union on the city’s northwest side.

The call came in just after 11 a.m., where several agencies responded to the bank building near the intersection of 71st Street and Corporate Drive.

According to a tweet from IFD, Pike Township Fire Department crews extricated a 66-year-old male driver minutes after he crashed.

There were six workers and two members inside at the time of the crash and all of them are ok, IFD confirms.

The IFD Collapse Rescue Team was called to assist and assess damage which was determined to be about $50,000.

