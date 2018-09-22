× Columbus police identify woman found dead on I-65 Monday night

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Investigators from the Columbus Police Department have confirmed the identity of the woman found dead on I-65 Monday evening.

Police identified the woman as Araceli Jaimes Macedo, 21, of Lexington, Kentucky.

Her body was located on the shoulder of the northbound lanes of I-65 near the 64.5 mile marker, police say.

The investigation into her death is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600.