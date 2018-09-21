× Truck pulling camper rolls over on I-70 in Putnam County, injuring 1

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. – A truck pulling a camper rolled over in Putnam County on Friday, injuring an Avon man.

Indiana State Police say it happened around 5:56 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-70, near mile marker 30.

Officers believe the 61-year-old Dennis White lost control of the white 2017 Dodge pickup truck, which then traveled into a median and overturned.

White was transported to Terre Haute Regional Hospital for treatment of what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The crash was investigated by ISP Trooper David Cox Jr.