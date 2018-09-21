Man who threatened to shoot President Donald Trump captured in Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANSFIELD, Ohio – Authorities captured the man accused of making threats against President Donald Trump on Friday, according to WJW.

The U.S. Marshals had been searching for 26-year-old Shawn Christy, of McAdoo, Pennsylvania, in Northeast Ohio since Sunday. That's when Christy crashed a stolen car on Interstate 71 in Mansfield then took off running.

During a press conference, authorities said they zeroed in on a location Friday where they thought he might be hiding near Crider Road.

A K-9 picked up on his scent and "took him down." He was taken into custody at about 4:30 p.m Friday after he eventually surrendered.

Authorities said Christy had a firearm on him. He will face further charges on that.

He was taken to the Richland County Jail.

Shawn Christy's father, Craig Christy, told WJW he was informed his son was taken into custody. He was told his son was getting full medical attention and was being checked out for malnutrition.

A warrant was issued for Shawn Christy's arrest on June 19. According to the FBI, he threatened to harm a police chief, law enforcement officers, a district attorney and Trump. He posted on Facebook that he was going to shoot the President in the head and planned on using lethal force on any officers who tried to stop him, the FBI said.

Before his capture, investigators said Christy, who's described as a survivalist, may be armed with several weapons. That prompted the closure of Madison Local Schools and Lucas Local Schools on Monday and Tuesday.

This is a developing story.