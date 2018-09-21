Nearly $18M worth of cocaine found in bananas donated to Texas prison system

Posted 8:41 pm, September 21, 2018, by , Updated at 08:42PM, September 21, 2018

FREEPORT, Texas – Authorities found nearly $18 million worth of cocaine hidden in several boxes of bananas headed for Texas prisons, officials announced Friday.

Two Texas Department of Criminal Justice sergeants made the massive bust after the Ports of America in Freeport donated the unclaimed pallet of “fruit” to the Texas prison system, according to the Houston Chronicle.

While loading the cargo, one of the sergeants noticed that a box felt different, according to KHOU. When they opened it up they find white powder in green, plastic bags.

“The substance was tested. Cocaine! 540 bundles, $17,820,000 worth, were on the shipment!” The TDCJ tweeted Friday.

The DEA and Customs continue to investigate, it wasn’t immediately clear who the sender or original intended recipient was.

