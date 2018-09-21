× Lawsuit claims Purdue didn’t do enough to protect student from professor who sexually assaulted her

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue University was hit with a lawsuit after an undergraduate student said a tenured professor sexually assaulted her, and she says the school didn’t do enough to protect her.

The student says Lance Duerfarhrd told her she didn’t have to worry about her performance in class and she would get better grades if she complied with his sexual demands.

According to the lawsuit, he repeatedly tried to have sex with her, and at one point, he told her “I think you want me to rape you.”

He even told the student to “move in” with him so they can “have sex every day, every hour.”

The student said his advances began to take a severe physical and mental toll on her. She was worried about her grade in the class, so she went to his office to speak with him. He proceeded to make sexually explicit comments to her, and he sexually assaulted her.

She says he warned her about telling anyone because he could lose his job. He even took her phone, and deleted incriminating messages himself.

The lawsuit claims Duerfarhrd was known within the English department to have inappropriate relationships with female students since at least 2012.

Kristensen Weisberg, LLP is the law firm representing the student.

Officials with Purdue say they haven’t received any notice of the lawsuit.