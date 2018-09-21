× INDOT reopens eastbound I-465 on SW side ahead of schedule; westbound to close Sept. 28

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – INDOT says it has reopened all eastbound lanes of I-465 on the southwest side two days ahead of schedule.

The entrance ramps at U.S. 31 (East St.), State Road 37 (Harding St.), Mann Rd., State Road 67 (Kentucky Ave.), and I-70 have also been opened back up.

The closures were part of the first phase of a $10 million project to repair pavement and bridges.

“I’m thrilled to reopen eastbound I-465 to motorists more than two days earlier than anticipated,” INDOT Commissioner Joe McGuinness said. “I want to thank our partners at Rieth-Riley Construction for their tireless efforts to deliver the first phase of this project well ahead of schedule. We set an aggressive schedule and put forth an ambitious scope of work. I’m proud to say that the entire project team delivered an outstanding effort for Hoosier taxpayers.”

But, more closures are on the way. All westbound lanes of I-465 between I-65 and I-70 on the southwest side will be closed starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 28. Those lanes are expected to reopen at 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 8.

I-65 and I-70 will serve as the detour route for westbound I-465 during the closure.