Indiana woman sentenced to 15 years in prison in death of disabled daughter

Posted 9:49 pm, September 21, 2018, by

Tiffany Daugherty (Photo courtesy of WTHI)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — An Indiana woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison in the 2016 death of her disabled 5-year-old daughter.

Twenty-nine-year-old Tiffany Daugherty of Terre Haute also was sentenced Friday to an additional six years in community corrections on her guilty pleas to neglect, theft and reckless homicide in the death of Adilynn Moseman.

Daugherty and Adilynn’s father, Brian Moseman, were arrested last year. Brian Moseman’s neglect trial is set for Oct. 1.

Authorities say the couple failed to provide adequate nutrition and medical care for their daughter, who had microcephaly. An autopsy found Adilynn died from malnutrition and bronchopneumonia.

The Tribune-Star reports Judge John Roach told Daugherty that after she serves 10 years, she may petition the court to modify the remaining five years of her prison sentence.

