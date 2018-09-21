× Fall begins Saturday evening

Summer is finally coming to an end. Fall begins at 9:54pm Saturday and temperatures, on-cue, will cool down.

Clouds will clear late Saturday and we’ll have a full day of sunshine Sunday.

Highs will be in the 70s this weekend.

The weekend will be dry and we’ll have a daily chance for rain early next week.

We’ll have dry weather for Saturday’s parade.

Storms will develop Monday.

Scattered storms are likely Tuesday.

Our rain chances will taper off early Wednesday.