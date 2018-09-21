Evansville Diocese to release names of abusive priests

Sign outside The Catholic Diocese of Evansville (Photo courtesy of Google Maps)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Evansville says it will collect and release the names of its priests who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse of minors.

The announcement Thursday by Bishop Joseph M. Siegel came two days after Bishop Kevin Rhoades of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend released the names of 17 former priests and one former deacon who have been credibly accused of sexual abusing minors.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports Siegel didn’t say when the names would be released.

The Diocese of Gary last month released the names of 10 priests it said had been credibly accused. The Archdiocese of Indianapolis has said it also plans to do so but hasn’t yet.

