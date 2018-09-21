Dump truck destroys overhead electronic sign on WB I-70

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A dump truck driving with its bed up destroyed an electronic sign over I-70 on the east side of Indianapolis.

All lanes of westbound I-70 are shutdown at the 85 mile marker near Emerson Avenue while crews work to clean up the mess. There is debris all over the interstate.

Indiana State Police say this could be an extended closure, and they recommend finding alternate routes.

According to a worker with the Indiana Department of Transportation, they are bringing in a crane to take down the structure.

Westbound traffic is being diverted at the Emerson exit. Drivers can get back on the interstate at the next exit.

Alternate routes for anyone headed inbound from the east side include Washington Street and Pendleton Pike/Mass Ave.