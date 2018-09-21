× Cooler weather arrives this weekend

We are kicking off our Friday with dry conditions. However, there is going to be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon as a cold front travels over the state.

Temperatures will remain in the mid-70s during the morning commute, and then rise into the mid-80s this afternoon.

The latest timeline shows thunderstorms moving into our northwestern counties late in the morning and impacting Indianapolis near 2 p.m. An isolated strong to severe thunderstorm will be possible with the primary threat being gusty winds.

Most of the activity is going to move out of the area by 6 p.m., which means drier and cooler conditions will arrive by the time high school football games begin.

Fall officially begins at 9:54 p.m. Saturday and temperatures are going to be more seasonal for the weekend! Highs will stay in the lower 70s both Saturday and Sunday. Our next round of thunderstorms will arrive early next week.