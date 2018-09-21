× Cloverdale Police Department’s new K-9 discovers meth in vehicle on her first day

CLOVERDALE, Ind. – It’s safe to say K-9 officer Maggie with the Cloverdale Police Department had a productive first day on the job.

Police say she was out for the first time with her handler, Deputy Marshal Levi App, when they were called to assist with a traffic stop along U.S. 231 on Wednesday.

When Deputy App got to the scene at a Marathon gas station, he spoke with the driver of the van in question and suspected the person was under the influence of narcotics.

Afterwards, police say App received permission to search the outside of the vehicle and Maggie was then deployed to check things out. During the search, police say the K-9 made two positive indications on the van.

A full search was then conducted, during which police say two small baggies were found, one of which contained white powder residue and the other a white crystal-like material, which later tested positive for methamphetamine.

The driver, 40-year-old Harley Coffey of Brazil, was taken to Putnam County Hospital for a blood draw, which police say came back positive for a controlled substance. He was then transported to jail and preliminarily charged with possession of meth and driving with a schedule I or II controlled substance in the body.

Police say Maggie is the department’s only K-9 officer and all of her training was paid for through community donations.