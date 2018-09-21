× Avon police ask public to help locate man identified as school burglary suspect

AVON, Ind. – Police say they have identified the suspect caught on camera burglarizing Avon Intermediate School West last weekend.

Officers believe 33-year-old Jeremiah Lenig of Plainfield broke into the school and stole musical instruments, cash and electronics from students and faculty.

While some of the property stolen in this matter has since been recovered, detectives have now obtained a warrant for Lenig’s arrest.

Now, police are asking the public to help locate Lenig. He is believed to be driving a 2008 Nissan Rogue bearing Indiana registration of XRN276.

Anyone with information regarding Lenig’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS. You may remain anonymous.