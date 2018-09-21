3 infants, 2 adults stabbed at New York in-home day care center

Five people, including three infants, were stabbed early Friday at an in-home day care center in New York by an employee who then tried to kill herself, police said.

The victims — two little girls and a boy, plus two adults — were in stable condition Friday at local hospitals, New York police said.

The father of one injured child and a woman who works at the Queens day care were among those attacked, according to police. He was stabbed in the leg.

The suspect, a 52-year-old woman employed at the in-home center, was taken to a hospital after cutting her wrist, police said.

The motive in the 3:50 a.m. attack was unclear, police spokesman Lt. Thomas Antonetti said Friday.

It was not immediately clear whether the day care was licensed, police said. It is located in a red brick, two-family house on a tree-lined street in the Flushing area.