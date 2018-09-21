11-year-old boy dies after vehicle strikes utility pole in Shelby County

Posted 8:30 pm, September 21, 2018, by , Updated at 08:32PM, September 21, 2018

File photo

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – An 11-year-old boy was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Shelby County on Friday.

The sheriff’s office say it happened near the intersection of C.R. 600 S. and Washington Rd. shortly before 9:30 a.m.

Investigators believe the vehicle, a GMC Sierra, was heading westbound when it went off the north side of the roadway into a ditch line and then struck a utility pole.

The driver, 41-year-old Derek L Duclos, was able to exit the truck on his own and then he went to the passenger side to remove 11-year-old Addison Duclos.

Afterwards, Derek called 911. Medics arrived to the scene and began treating Addison, but the sheriff’s office says he later succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities say both occupants were from Shelbyville.

