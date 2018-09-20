Woman faces murder, involuntary manslaughter charges after double fatal crash in Westfield

Posted 3:46 pm, September 20, 2018, by

Bridgette Elmore

WESTFIELD, Ind. — A Sheridan woman faces several charges after two people and an unborn child were killed in a car accident in Hamilton County.

Bridgette Elmore, 31, faces two murder charges and an involuntary manslaughter charge after her car crashed into another vehicle in Westfield, court documents show.

The crash happened in the area of Mule Barn Road and SR 32 a little after 9 a.m. on Apr. 19.

Rhonda Scherer, 50, and Theodore Scherer Jr., 60, of Indianapolis were both killed in the crash.

Elmore’s unborn baby also died as a result of the crash. A toxicology report showed amphetamine was present in the baby’s blood.

When responding to the crash, officers with the Westfield Police Department located Adderall pills in Elmore’s purse.

According to court documents, while at the hospital, Elmore told a social worker she felt like she was responsible for the accident due to her marijuana use.

Elmore also faces charges for operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing deaths, a charge of endangering a child who was in her car and a charge of operating a vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance.

Scene of crash on Apr. 19

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.