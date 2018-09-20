Two suspects fleeing from police crash into innocent driver, damage IMS fence

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – Two suspects fleeing from police crashed into an innocent driver in Speedway on Thursday, knocking out part of the fence around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway,

Police tell us the incident starts at 16th and Riverside when the driver of a KIA was pulled over for running a red light. The suspect sped off and hit another car, sending it into the IMS battier fence.

Police say the KIA driver tried taking off one more time, but came to a stop and ran from the car with the passenger. Both suspects were caught and arrested.

Police say they had warrants for their arrest and drugs on them.

Fortunately, no one was injured.